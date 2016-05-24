FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain opens books for 30-year index-linked gilt syndication
May 24, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Britain opens books for 30-year index-linked gilt syndication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of 0.125 percent index-linked bonds maturing in March 2046, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the bond at a spread ranging from 1.0 to 1.25 basis points above the index-linked gilt maturing in March 2044.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
