LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of the 0.125 percent index-linked 2046 gilt, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the March 2046 at a spread ranging from 1.25 to 1.75 basis points above the 0.125 percent 2044 linker.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale.