FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK statistics agency says UK accounting change may add 82 bln stg to debt
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
December 17, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

UK statistics agency says UK accounting change may add 82 bln stg to debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s statistics agency proposed revamping what is included in the government’s headline public finances measure on Tuesday, in a move that could add 82 billion pounds ($134 billion) to the main measure of public debt.

The Office for National Statistics said its measures of public sector net borrowing and debt excluding financial sector interventions were “no longer fit for purpose” and should be replaced by measures that just exclude public sector banks.

The new measure would be 82 billion pounds higher than the existing one as government shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group would no longer be deemed liquid assets as well as changes to the treatment of the Bank of England’s Asset Purchase Facility, the ONS said.

Britain’s public sector net debt, excluding financial sector interventions, stood at 1.207 trillion pounds at the end of October 2013, equivalent to 75.4 percent of gross domestic product.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.