UK watchdog drops sports bra price fix probe

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has closed its investigation into allegations the price of a market-leading sports bra was fixed by a lingerie manufacturer and the country’s three biggest department stores, saying there were no grounds for action.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday there were no grounds for action against DBApparel UK Ltd and department stores John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)