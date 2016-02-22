Ratings agencies reiterate Brexit would hurt UK economy

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Two of the world’s main credit rating agencies on Monday reiterated their view that the British economy could be damaged if the country votes to leave the European Union in a referendum scheduled for June 23.

Fitch Ratings said “Brexit” would come with a short-term economic cost and “significant” long-term risks, and Moody’s Investors Service said it would assign a negative outlook to the country’s Aa1 credit rating.

“A decision to leave the EU would be credit negative for the UK economy,” said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a senior vice president at Moody‘s. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)