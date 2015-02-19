FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will apply EU rules on dealing commission as proposed
February 19, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Britain will apply EU rules on dealing commission as proposed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator will not make changes to planned European Union rules for dealing with payments by fund managers for investment research from brokers.

At present, brokers supply research to investment firms for no upfront cost, and instead expect to be rewarded with orders to execute market trades.

The EU’s European Securities and Markets Authority has, however, proposed that research be paid for directly by investment firms or from a ring-fenced account funded by a specific charge on customers.

The industry was unsure whether the FCA would apply the EU rules or opt for a tougher version.

On Thursday, the FCA clarified its stance, saying the planned EU rules, which take effect in January 2017, will “achieve similar benefits” to its own proposals.

“Our preference remains to implement any further changes to our domestic inducements and use of dealing commission rules in line with the final (EU) reforms,” the FCA said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
