LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - BP will shut down its Bruce oil and gas platform in the North Sea for three months of maintenance work from July 1, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“Production from the Bruce platform is due to be shut in from 1 July for planned maintenance and upgrades. The work is expected to last around three months,” he said.

The platform, located 340 kilometres north-east of Aberdeen, started operating in May 1993.