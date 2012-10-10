FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK lawmaker splashes out on English sparkling wine
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK lawmaker splashes out on English sparkling wine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lord Ashcroft bets on growth of burgeoning niche sector

* Climate change could help English bubbly

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Controversial former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft on Wednesday uncorked plans to tap into Britain’s burgeoning sparkling wine industry.

The multi-millionaire member of Britain’s upper house of parliament aims to produce 400,000 bottles a year from vineyards in southern England, where growers have earned a reputation for high quality fizz on a par with French Champagne.

Ashcroft’s AIM-listed shell company Shellproof Limited said it was looking to acquire 150 acres of vineyards and to build its own winery towards the end of 2014.

Ashcroft, who has close ties to Belize in central America and has been a longtime donor to the Conservative Party, was embroiled in recent years in a row about his fiscal status as it was revealed he was not a full UK tax payer when he joined the House of Lords in 2000.

English bubbly, at 1.4 million bottles, accounts for only around 1 percent of sales of sparkling wine in Britain but is proving increasingly popular with cash-strapped Britons.

Demand was boosted by Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the Olympics, according to supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury, which retail bottles between 10 and 30 pounds ($23-$46).

French Champagne can fetch more than 40 pounds ($64) a bottle.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.