Britain eyes 2 bln stg savings from bank tax reforms
March 16, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Britain eyes 2 bln stg savings from bank tax reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will further restrict banks’ ability to use pre-2015 losses to offset profits when calculating their corporation tax, in a move that could generate just over 2 billion pounds ($2.81 billion) in tax revenues by 2021.

The move, announced by Britain’s Treasury in its annual budget statement on Wednesday, will see the government recoup an expected additional 330 million pounds of revenues in 2016-7.

The Treasury said the reform was aimed at maintaining the exceptional treatment of banks in corporation tax measures, as a response to the industry’s involvement in the 2008-9 financial crisis and various misconduct scandals.

The government will reduce the amount of profit the banks can offset from 50 percent to 25 percent from April 1.

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne earlier said he would miss a target for bringing down public debt this year, but stuck to his plan to get the public finances back into the black by the end of the decade.

$1 = 0.7108 pounds Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
