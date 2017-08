REFILE-British government forecasts $29 billion loss from bank bailouts

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's independent budget watchdog, said it narrowed its forecast for potential taxpayer losses by 3.3 billion pounds since November.

The government is expected to make a 100 million pound profit on its bailout of Lloyds Banking Group as the lender is expected to return to the private sector this year. In November, the watchdog had forecast a 400 million pound loss.

Taxpayers face a 29.2 billion pound loss on the value of the government's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland. That compares with a previous forecast of a loss of more than 32.4 billion pounds in November. ($1 = 0.8213 pounds) (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White, editing by Anjuli Davies)