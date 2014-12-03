FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK banks to pay extra $6.3 bln tax in next five years
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

UK banks to pay extra $6.3 bln tax in next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s banks will pay an extra 4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) in taxes over the next five years due to changes announced by Finance Minister George Osborne in his autumn statement.

Osborne said he would change rules which enable banks to offset losses from the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 against tax on profits for years to come, which meant some banks wouldn’t be paying tax for 15 or 20 years.

“The banks got public support in the crisis and they should now support the public in the recovery. I am today limiting the amount of profit in established banks that can be offset by losses carried forward to 50 percent and delaying relief on bad debts,” Osborne said.

The FTSE 350 Banking Index fell and was down by 0.6 percent by 1305 GMT. Barclays was down by 1.4 percent, Lloyds fell 0.3 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland was down by around 1 percent.

1 US dollar = 0.6382 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.