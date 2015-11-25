UK scraps 1 bln stg carbon capture technology scheme - govt

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain has scrapped plans to spend up to 1 billion pounds to help support projects that capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, the government said on Wednesday.

“Following the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, HM Government confirms that the 1 billion pound ring-fenced capital budget for the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Competition is no longer available,” the government said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)