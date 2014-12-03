FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain targets multinationals with 'Diverted Profits Tax'
December 3, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Britain targets multinationals with 'Diverted Profits Tax'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain said it would introduce a 25 percent tax on profits generated by multinationals, including major tech companies such as Google and Amazon , that use complex schemes to avoid tax by moving earnings out of the country.

“We will make sure that big multinational businesses pay their fair share,” Finance Minister George Osborne said in a half-yearly budget statement on Wednesday.

”Some of the largest companies in the world, including those in the tech sector, use elaborate structures to avoid paying taxes.

“Today I am introducing a 25 percent tax on profits generated by multinationals from economic activity here in the UK which they then artificially shift out of the country.”

Osborne said Britain was leading the world in taking such a step, and he predicted the new Diverted Profits Tax would raise more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) over the next five years. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
