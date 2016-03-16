UK debt ratio to rise this year, breaks Osborne target

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British net public debt will rise this year as a share of economic output, finance minister George Osborne said as he missed his commitment for the ratio to fall each year until at least 2020.

Osborne told parliament that debt, as a percentage of gross domestic product, would stand at 82.6 percent in the 2016/17 financial year, falling to 77.2 percent by 2019/20.

Osborne also said the government was still on track to achieve a goal of reaching an outright budget surplus by 2019/20 and that borrowing for the financial year ending this month was forecast to reach 72.2 billion pounds versus a previous estimate of 73.5 billion pounds in November.

Last year, Osborne committed the government to reach a budget surplus by 2019/20 as well as bringing down public sector net debt as a share of gross domestic product each year.

However, the global economic outlook has darkened since November and statisticians have also revised down the size of Britain’s economy. (Reporting by David Milliken and Estelle Shribon; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg)