FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to start regulating digital currency exchanges
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 18, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

UK to start regulating digital currency exchanges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The British government intends to apply anti-money laundering regulation to digital currency exchanges on which traders can buy and sell “cryptocurrencies” such as bitcoin, the UK finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In a report published alongside minister George Osborne’s annual budget statement, Britain’s Treasury said the new regulation would support innovation and prevent criminal use of digital currencies. The proposals will be consulted on early in the next parliament.

The government will work with the British Standards Association (BSI) to develop a set of standards that will protect consumers.

The Treasury also announced a new research initiative on digital currency technology, and said it would inject an additional 10 million pounds ($14.66 million) into the area.

“Today’s announcement is significant in that it brings bitcoin and other block chain technologies closer to mainstream adoption,” said Tom Robinson, a board member of the UK Digital Currency Association, which has been involved in the Treasury’s consulation process.

In a discussion paper published in February, the Bank of England said that digital currencies such as bitcoin showed “considerable promise” and that they showed it was possible to transfer value securely without a trusted third party.

The bank also raised the question of whether central banks should themselves issue digital currencies. ($1 = 0.6820 British Pounds) (Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.