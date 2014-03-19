FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain bumps up growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Britain bumps up growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s government announced a further upgrade to official economic growth projections on Wednesday, following signs the recovery has continued into the first months of this year.

In his annual budget statement, finance minister George Osborne said the Office for Budget Responsibility - Britain’s budget watchdog - predicted the economy would grow 2.7 percent this year.

That compared with a growth forecast of 2.4 percent for 2014 made in a December budget update.

Growth in 2015, he said, was expected to be 2.3 percent compared with December’s forecast for 2.2 percent.

Business surveys have suggested the momentum behind the recovery has largely carried through into the first months of 2014. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.