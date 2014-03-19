Britain bumps up growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s government announced a further upgrade to official economic growth projections on Wednesday, following signs the recovery has continued into the first months of this year.

In his annual budget statement, finance minister George Osborne said the Office for Budget Responsibility - Britain’s budget watchdog - predicted the economy would grow 2.7 percent this year.

That compared with a growth forecast of 2.4 percent for 2014 made in a December budget update.

Growth in 2015, he said, was expected to be 2.3 percent compared with December’s forecast for 2.2 percent.

Business surveys have suggested the momentum behind the recovery has largely carried through into the first months of 2014. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)