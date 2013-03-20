FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK GDP to grow less in 2013, '14 than forecast in Dec - Osborne
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

UK GDP to grow less in 2013, '14 than forecast in Dec - Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy will grow less this year and next than official forecasts showed in December, finance minister George Osborne said in his budget statement on Wednesday.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility now expects the economy to expand by 0.6 percent in 2013 and 1.8 percent in 2014, Osborne said.

The OBR then expects the recovery to pick up to 2.3 percent in 2015, as forecast in December.

In December, the budget watchdog cut its forecast for economic growth in 2013 to 1.2 percent and predicted an expansion of 2 percent next year.

Britain has been struggling to recover from a steep slump in output caused by the 2008 financial crisis, slipping into a second recession since then and now teetering on the verge of a third.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.