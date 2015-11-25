FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain keeps 2015 growth forecast unchanged in new budget plan
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Britain keeps 2015 growth forecast unchanged in new budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain left its official growth forecast for 2015 unchanged and increased its 2016 forecast slightly on Wednesday as finance minister George Osborne gave a half-yearly budget update.

Growth for 2015 was forecast to be 2.4 percent as forecast in July, Osborne told parliament, and for 2016 it was increased slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.3 in its July forecast.

“Even with the weaker global picture, our economy this year is predicted to grow by 2.4 percent, growth is then revised up from the Budget forecast in the next two years,” he said. (Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.