Britain keeps 2015 growth forecast unchanged in new budget plan

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain left its official growth forecast for 2015 unchanged and increased its 2016 forecast slightly on Wednesday as finance minister George Osborne gave a half-yearly budget update.

Growth for 2015 was forecast to be 2.4 percent as forecast in July, Osborne told parliament, and for 2016 it was increased slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.3 in its July forecast.

“Even with the weaker global picture, our economy this year is predicted to grow by 2.4 percent, growth is then revised up from the Budget forecast in the next two years,” he said. (Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Stephen Addison)