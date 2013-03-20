FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain unveils new scheme to help struggling home buyers
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 1:57 PM / in 5 years

Britain unveils new scheme to help struggling home buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain launched a new scheme to help struggling home buyers on Wednesday, as the government looks to support growth in a housing market seen as key to an economic recovery.

Shares in Barratt Developments and other British housebuilders leapt after Britain’s finance minister George Osborne launched the initiative, called ‘Help-to-Buy’, in his budget speech to parliament.

Osborne said Britain would commit 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of capital spending over the next three years to shared equity loans for new build homes, and would offer guarantees to support 130 billion pounds of mortgages.

The scheme would be available from the start of 2014 and will run for three years.

Barratt Developments rose 5 percent, while Redrow, Bellway, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were up 2.9 to 3.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.