UK to raise property tax on buy-to-let and second homes
#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

UK to raise property tax on buy-to-let and second homes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain will raise the level of a property tax for those who buy a house in order to rent it and on second homes, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, as part of plans to cut government spending and raise revenues.

There has been criticism of individuals who have snapped up properties to rent them out, particularly in London where increasing numbers of would-be buyers have been unable to get a foot on the property ladder amid double-digit price rises.

“People buying a home to let should not be squeezing out families who can’t afford a home to buy,” Osborne told parliament.

“I am introducing new rates of Stamp Duty that will be 3 per cent higher on the purchase of additional properties like buy-to-lets and second homes,” he added in his Autumn Statement.

Osborne said the changes to the unpopular stamp duty tax would be introduced from April with the government due to launch a consultation to make sure that corporate property development was not affected.

Stamp duty, which is paid when a house is bought, was cut for most people in December. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
