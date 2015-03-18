FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to raise $13 billion through Lloyds share sales in next year
March 18, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

UK to raise $13 billion through Lloyds share sales in next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain will sell at least 9 billion pounds ($13 billion) worth of shares in Lloyds Banking Group in the coming year, finance minister George Osborne said in his annual budget statement.

Osborne also said that the government is launching a sale of 13 billion pounds worth of mortgage assets held by bailed out Northern Rock and Bradford and Bingley.

The government currently holds a 22.98 percent stake in Lloyds and the latest sales will take its stake to about 7 percent, based on current share prices. ($1 = 0.6833 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

