FACTBOX-Key measures from Britain's budget

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne presented his annual budget statement to parliament on Wednesday.

Below are the key measures:

GROWTH

The Office for Budget Responsibility - Britain’s budget watchdog - predicted the economy would grow 2.7 percent this year. It is predicted to grow by 2.3 percent next year and then by 2.6 percent in 2016 and 2017.

PUBLIC BORROWING

The deficit is forecast to be 6.6 percent of GDP this year and 5.5 percent next year. It is then forecast to fall to 4.2 percent, 2.4 percent and reach 0.8 percent in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, the OBR forecasts a small surplus.

SAVINGS

Cash and shares ISAs to be merged into a single New ISA with a new annual tax-free savings limit of 15,000 pounds ($24,900)from July 1. The limit for Junior ISAs will also be raised to 4,000 pounds a year.

The 10 pence tax rate for savers will be abolished.

PENSIONS

Osborne launched a “radical change” to defined contribution pensions, removing draw-down limits, doubling the total pension savings that can be taken as a lump sum to 30,000 pounds, and removing the need to buy an annuity.

It will still be possible to withdraw a quarter of a pension pot tax-free on retirement. The tax rate set on the remaining cash taken out of a pension pot will be cut from 55 percent to 20 percent.

WELFARE CAP

Osborne set out his plans for a welfare cap at 119 billion pounds in 2015-16. This will rise, in line with forecast inflation, to 127 billion pounds in 2018-19.

The cap will require parliamentary support and will not include the state pension and the cyclical unemployment benefits.

HELP FOR EXPORTERS

Osborne said he would double the amount of lending made available to the country’s exporters to 3 billion pounds. The interest rates charged on the lending will also be cut by a third.

PROPERTY TAXES

The government will clamp down on property investors who buy homes through a company by expanding the pool of properties eligible to be taxed.

Britain will increase taxation on residential properties purchased via a company by extending its scope from properties worth over 2 million pounds to those worth more than 500,000 pounds.

BETTING MACHINES, HORSES, BINGO

The duty paid on fixed-odds betting terminals will be raised to 25 percent. A horse race betting levy will be extended to bookmakers who are based offshore. And the duty paid by bingo halls will be halved to 10 percent.

FUEL, BEER, TOBACCO

Fuel duty has been frozen, beer duty has been cut by 1 pence a pint, and duty on tobacco will rise by 2 percent above inflation. The steady rise in the duty on tobacco had been due to end next year, but it has now been extended for the rest of the next parliament.

TAX AVOIDANCE

Under new rules, British companies and individuals involved in legal battles over tax-avoidance will be forced to pay their disputed bills in advance and then seek to reclaim their monies through an appeal. Previously they did not have to pay the amount until a ruling was made in their case.

PERSONAL TAX CHANGES

From next year there will be no income tax paid on the first 10,500 pounds of a salary, after the rate was lifted from 10,000 pounds.

For those paying the higher rate of tax, currently 40 percent, the threshold will rise for the first time in this parliament, from 41,450 pounds to 41,865 pounds next month, and to 42,285 pounds next year. ($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Catherine Evans)