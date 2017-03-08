FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK's Hammond not on track to meet balanced budget goal - OBR
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
March 8, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 5 months ago

UK's Hammond not on track to meet balanced budget goal - OBR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond has not set out ambitious enough plans to be likely to meet his goal of eliminating the country's budget deficit by the early 2020s, the government's budget watchdog said on Wednesday.

After June's vote to leave the European Union, Hammond pulled back from his predecessor George Osborne's aim to run a budget surplus before the end of the decade, but did commit to doing so as soon as possible after 2020.

But on Wednesday the Office for Budget Responsibility said forecasts in Hammond's budget showed too small of a decline in the deficits pencilled in for 2020/21 and 2021/22, at a time when an ageing population would push up healthcare costs.

"The Government does not appear to be on track to meet its stated fiscal objective," the OBR said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.