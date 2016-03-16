FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in UK oil firms turn higher after Osborne's tax changes
March 16, 2016

Shares in UK oil firms turn higher after Osborne's tax changes

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Shares in British oil firms extended gains on Wednesday after the government announced changes to the tax system in the sector to provide relief for the industry in the face of a slump in crude oil prices.

UK finance minister George Osborne said he would effectively abolish the petroleum revenue tax, while reducing the rate of a “supplementary charge” on oil and gas producers.

Shares in Cairn Energy, John Wood Group and Tullow Oil extended gains after the measures were announced, and were up 2.7-3.6 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

