UK's Osborne scraps plans to cut welfare support for workers
November 25, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne scraps plans to cut welfare support for workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne scrapped plans to reduce state support for low-income workers on Wednesday, saying improved public finances meant he could deliver his overall 12 billion pound ($18 billion) welfare savings without the cuts.

Last month, Osborne was forced to back down on a proposal to reduce the payment of so-called tax credits, which supplement the income of low-paid workers, after it was rejected by Britain’s unelected upper house of parliament

“Because I’ve been able to announce today an improvement in the public finances, the simplest thing to do is not to phase these changes in, but to avoid them altogether,” he told parliament during a half-yearly budget update. ($1 = 0.6627 pounds) (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

