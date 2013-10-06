UPDATE 1-PRESS DIGEST- Sunday British business - Oct 6

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Telegraph

IKEA UK CHIEF WANTS TO DOUBLE SIZE OF BUSINESS BY 2020

The new head of IKEA UK, Gillian Drakeford, said she wants to double the furniture retailer’s market share from just above 6 percent to more than 12 percent by 2020 and increase IKEA UK’s annual turnover to more than 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) by opening more stores and expanding online.

PENSION CORPORATION EYES 1.2 BILLION POUND FLOAT

Pension Corporation, a specialist insurer for defined benefit retirement schemes has discussed a possible stock market listing with investors as it looks to raise capital to support growth.

CVC COLLECTS $865 MLN DIVIDEND FROM FORMULA ONE

Private equity group CVC, the largest single shareholder in Formula One, has banked an $865 million dividend from the motor racing business for the financial year to December 2012.

CHINESE CHEMICALS GIANT TO LIST IN LONDON

Chinese chemical company Tianhe Chemicals, which postponed a London float in 2011 and had since planned to list in Hong Kong, has switched its sights back to London again and is looking to go public by March next year.

TESCO INVESTORS URGE CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO CUT PRICES

A top-10 Tesco shareholder said Chief Executive Philip Clarke needed to be more aggressive with its turnaround plan, including cutting prices in the UK, and was running out of time to prove to shareholders he was the right man for the job.

The Sunday Times

SERCO FACES GOVERNMENT INVESTIGATION

Global outsourcing group Serco faces a wide-ranging government investigation into its largest state contracts. Its UK and Europe Chief Executive Jeremy Stafford is expected to leave, according to sources.

HOUSE OF FRASER SPEEDS UP FLOAT PLANS

Department store House of Fraser is accelerating plans for a stock market float early next year and is expected to appoint bankers in the next few weeks.

ROYAL MAIL COULD PAY NO TAX FOR YEARS AFTER FLOAT

The prospectus for Royal Mail’s London listing reveals it may not have to pay corporation tax for several years, after building up a backlog of 2.8 billion pounds of losses against which it can claim tax relief.

RBS ACCUSED OF BLOCKING HOUSING BUILDING

State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has been accused of blocking house building on 1 billion pounds worth of property, acquired through repossessions, despite the government’s push for more new homes to be constructed.

TESCO UNDER PRESSURE OVER TURKISH BUSINESS

Tesco shareholders have called on the supermarket to come up with a plan to shake-up its loss-making Turkish business or sell the 191-store Kipa chain.

JOHNSTON PRESS SEEKS DEAL ON DEBT

British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press has hired Rothschild to co-ordinate discussions with its lenders over refinancing its 300 million pound debt pile.

The Independent on Sunday

RITZ VALUED AT 735 MLN POUNDS AS RECEIVES BID APPROACHES

The Barclay brothers have received several unsolicited approaches to buy The Ritz hotel in London, according to its latest accounts, leading directors to value it at more than 735 million pounds.

The Observer

BANK INTERN‘S FATHER CALLS FOR STRICTER EMPLOYMENT LAWS

The father of German Moritz Erhardt, a 21-year-old banking intern who was found dead at his London accommodation in August after allegedly working for 72 hours without sleep, has called on the UK government to introduce stricter employment legislation to prevent such long working hours.