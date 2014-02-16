PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - Feb 16

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times BARCLAYS APPOINTS HEADHUNTERS TO SEEK NEW CHAIRMAN Barclays has appointed a firm of headhunters to create a list of candidates to replace chairman David Walker, who took over the reins in 2012. He is unlikely to leave until next summer. CENTRICA WOOS BP EXEC TO REPLACE CEO Centrica has approached BP’s Iain Conn, who runs its refining arm, to replace chief executive Sam Laidlaw who has requested to move on. The firm has also hired headhunting firm Spence Stuart to look for a successor for finance director Nick Luff.

BAT TO LAUNCH FIRST TV AD SINCE 1990s BAN British American Tobacco will this week launch a TV advertisement campaign for its Vype electronic cigarettes, the first time a tobacco firm is marketing products on television since cigar adverts were banned in 1991.

2 SISTERS THREATENS TO SHUT TWO SITES TO CUT COSTS Poultry and meat manufacturer 2 Sisters could shut down two of its sites, cutting 1,800 jobs, in a bid to rein in costs.

HIGH TAXES FOR UK COMPANIES EXPORTING TO SCOTLAND WITHOUT POUND Scotland’s First Minister Alex Salmond said in a comment that UK companies would face hundreds of millions of pounds in export taxes if an independent Scotland was unable to keep the pound. The Sunday Telegraph

LADBROKES HALTS NEW SHOP OPENINGS Ladbrokes has halted its betting shop opening programme after it added around 200 new shops over the past two years amid growing opposition to the number of outlets on the high street.

LLOYDS PRIVATE EQUITY ARM INVESTS MILLIONS IN LIVE THEATRE FIRM The private banking arm of Lloyds Banking Group has invested tens of millions of pounds in Imagine Nation, a Dutch company which specialises in live theatre productions.

INVESCO RAISES STAKE IN EURO DISNEY U.S. fund manager Invesco has raised its share in the Euro Disney theme park to 5 percent, the first major change in ownership of the park since the start of Saudi Prince Alwaleed’s involvement in 1994.