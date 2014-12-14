PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British business - Dec. 14

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

TAXPAYERS MAY WAIT A DECADE FOR PAYBACK, WARNS RBS BOSS

British taxpayers may have to wait a decade before Royal Bank of Scotland repays its 46 billion pound ($72 billion) bailout as the Treasury will have to sell its 81 percent stake in small chunks, RBS boss Ross McEwan has warned.

FRESH ACCOUNTS PROBE AT TESCO

British supermarket Tesco has asked its auditor PwC to step up scrutiny of stock management in stores as it struggles to regain control of its finances after yet another profit warning.

JURYS INN OWNERS CHECK OUT 700 MLN STG SELL-OFF

Jurys Inn, one of the biggest hotel chains in Britain, is preparing for a possible sale or merger that could value it at more than 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion). The hotel has hired Credit Suisse and Eastdil Secured to advise on options.

AMERICANS CEMENT IBSTOCK BRICK DEAL

Building materials giant CRH is set to sell the bulk of its brickwork division to American private equity firm Bain Capital in a deal worth more than 400 million pounds ($629 million).

LLOYDS SELLS AVANT HOMES FOR 175 MLN STG

Hedge funds Alchemy Special Opportunities, Angelo Gordon and Avenue Capital have clinched a 175 million pound ($275 million) deal with Lloyds Banking Group to buy housebuilder Avant Homes.

ALIBABA ARRIVES AT CANARY WHARF

China’s answer to Amazon and eBay, Alibaba , has chosen Canary Wharf for its new London HQ and will leave its Mayfair office for a space in Docklands skyscraper One Canada Square.

The Sunday Telegraph

TESCO TO RAISE HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS WITH PROPERTY SELL-OFF

Tesco has started a hunt for a senior figure to lead a sell-off of unused land and other unneeded property, a process which could raise hundreds of millions of pounds for the beleaguered British supermarket.

55 BLN STG OF OIL PROJECTS FACE AXE

Dozens of new oil projects in the North Sea and Europe could be shelved as falling prices force international oil companies to tear up their investment plans.

Global energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has said that 32 potential European oil field developments containing 4.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent are waiting for approval on more than $87 billion of funding.

INTERNATIONAL RACE FOR UK STAKE IN EUROSTAR

A sale of Britain’s stake in Eurostar has prompted a global bid battle after Singapore’s state-backed investment fund GIC and the China Investment Corporation lodged offers.

BIDDERS CIRCLE HIRE FIRM HSS AS IT TOOLS UP FOR FLOAT

Tool hire company HSS, owned by buyout firm Exponent, is gearing up for a 600 million pound ($943 million) float in London or a sale.

The Sunday Express

TECH FIRM GROUP MULESOFT IS MOOTING FLOTATION

Cloud-based business IT group Mulesoft plans to float on the stock exchange in a deal worth more than 500 million pounds ($786 million), according to its founder Ross Mason.