FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UK to set out proposed gov't role in foreign takeovers in next few weeks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 6 months ago

UK to set out proposed gov't role in foreign takeovers in next few weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he will set out proposals over the government's stance towards the possible foreign takeover of British firms, particularly in critically important areas such as nuclear power, in the coming weeks.

Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever rejected a $143 billion bid from U.S. rival Kraft Heinz last week and Prime Minister Theresa May intervened in a deal to build a new nuclear plant in Britain which strained relations with China, which will help pay for it, and France, which will build it.

"We will be setting out some proposals in the weeks ahead," Greg Clark told a London conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Maytaal Angel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.