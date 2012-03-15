FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron meets Goldman Sachs, other CEOs in NY
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 6 years ago

UK's Cameron meets Goldman Sachs, other CEOs in NY

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial regulation and the global economic situation with senior American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein.

During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, George Soros and other leading figures from the world of finance.

Cameron’s office issued a list of attendees but gave no further details of the content of the meeting.

