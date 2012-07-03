FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone banking union no big change for UK -PM
July 3, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Euro zone banking union no big change for UK -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Greater banking integration in the euro zone would not necessarily be a fundamental change for Britain as long there are proper safeguards in place, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

“If the 17 countries of the euro zone bring about a banking union for themselves, which I think frankly they need to do .... and if we can get proper safeguards in place then that wouldn’t be a fundamental change for us,” Cameron told a parliamentary committee.

Euro zone countries plan greater banking integration as one measure to help deal with the region’s sovereign debt crisis, prompting fears in Britain that the move could impact London’s role as a regional financial hub.

