FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain can easily double Indonesia investment, eyes infrastructure - PM
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Britain can easily double Indonesia investment, eyes infrastructure - PM

Gayatri Suroyo

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to forge closer business ties with Indonesia on Tuesday, saying British investment could easily double if deals can be clinched on infrastructure projects.

Indonesia is Cameron’s first stop on a four-day trade mission to Southeast Asia to spur lucrative business deals and encourage new political alliances to counter Islamist militancy.

Britain, Indonesia’s fifth largest foreign investor, is particularly interested in investing in Indonesia’s infrastructure, insurance and Internet services industries.

“When Indonesia announced its 276 billion pound infrastructure plan, the next opportunity for British businesses became clear,” Cameron told a Jakarta forum of government and business officials from both countries, according to a pool report.

Cameron highlighted Britain’s 15 billion pound ($25 billion) Crossrail project, that will connect Heathrow airport west of London to the county of Essex in the east, through 42 km (26 miles) of new tunnels, as an example of the expertise it can bring to Indonesia’s traffic-clogged capital.

He also lobbied officials to allow British companies to help build infrastructure for Indonesia to host the Asian Games in 2018.

Britain ships only 0.2 percent of its total exports to Indonesia but last year invested $1.6 billion, excluding the banking and energy sectors.

“We could frankly double, triple, quadruple that number without making a huge change to the overall picture,” Cameron said.

“The scale of the opportunity here is immense.”

On Monday, the prime minister met President Joko Widodo and announced that the British government would make available up to 1 billion pounds of export finance credit to Indonesia.

But for Indonesia, the problem with fixing dilapidated roads, ports and bridges is not about the money. The Indonesian government has struggled to spend its own budgeted funds due to bureaucratic infighting and burdensome red tape.

“I say to my ministers if you want to introduce a regulation, you want to cut two regulations first. I made that as a free offer to Indonesian ministers as a great idea,” Cameron said. (Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.