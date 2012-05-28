UK's Cameron to discuss euro with BoE's King

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George Osborne will meet with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and Britain’s top bank regulator Adair Turner on Monday to discuss the euro zone, a government spokesman said.

The meeting comes amid growing worries about the stability of the currency bloc, and after Spain said it planned to recapitalise its fourth-biggest bank using Spanish government bonds.

The spokesman said Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will also attend the meeting, and that it was not unusual for top ministers to meet with the BoE governor.

“I would have thought they’d be focusing on broader economy questions, what the IMF had to say and prospects for the euro zone,” a government spokesman said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman stressed it was not a crisis meeting.

“The Prime Minister is very much engaged in issues regarding the eurozone and they are having an update meeting.”