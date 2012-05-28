FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron to discuss euro with BoE's King
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron to discuss euro with BoE's King

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George Osborne will meet with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and Britain’s top bank regulator Adair Turner on Monday to discuss the euro zone, a government spokesman said.

The meeting comes amid growing worries about the stability of the currency bloc, and after Spain said it planned to recapitalise its fourth-biggest bank using Spanish government bonds.

The spokesman said Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will also attend the meeting, and that it was not unusual for top ministers to meet with the BoE governor.

“I would have thought they’d be focusing on broader economy questions, what the IMF had to say and prospects for the euro zone,” a government spokesman said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman stressed it was not a crisis meeting.

“The Prime Minister is very much engaged in issues regarding the eurozone and they are having an update meeting.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.