FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron: EU finance tax would drive away business
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron: EU finance tax would drive away business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron reiterated his opposition to a financial transaction tax on Thursday, saying in Berlin that it would drive away business to areas of the world which don’t have such a tax.

Speaking to students with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg at Merkel’s office, Cameron also ruled out once more any chance of Britain joining the Merkel-led “fiscal compact” for budget discipline, agreed by 25 EU states.

“There are some things that angry people would like us to do, and some not so angry people, like a financial transactions tax that in my view would drive a lot of financial services to whatever country didn’t have them,” he said.

“That would be a bad policy because it would mean fewer jobs and would be bad for our economy,” said Cameron.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.