FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron says Trump comments on Muslim ban "very dangerous"
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

UK's Cameron says Trump comments on Muslim ban "very dangerous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s comments on banning Muslims from entering the United States were “very dangerous”, adding to his criticism of the presumptive Republican nominee.

“It’s a very dangerous thing to say ... as well as a divisive and wrong one,” Cameron told ITV’s “Peston on Sunday” show. However, he said he would be prepared to meet Trump if he came to Britain ahead of the U.S. election.

In December, Cameron called Trump “divisive, stupid and wrong” for calling for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.