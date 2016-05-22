UK's Cameron says Trump comments on Muslim ban "very dangerous"

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s comments on banning Muslims from entering the United States were “very dangerous”, adding to his criticism of the presumptive Republican nominee.

“It’s a very dangerous thing to say ... as well as a divisive and wrong one,” Cameron told ITV’s “Peston on Sunday” show. However, he said he would be prepared to meet Trump if he came to Britain ahead of the U.S. election.

In December, Cameron called Trump “divisive, stupid and wrong” for calling for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Heinrich)