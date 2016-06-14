FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada-EU trade agreement stronger if Britain stays in EU, says Canada's Morneau
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Canada-EU trade agreement stronger if Britain stays in EU, says Canada's Morneau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday that its trade agreement with the European Union would be stronger if Britain remained part of the bloc.

Ahead of the June 23 referendum, he told reporters in London that Britain would be stronger if it remained a member of the union and that Canadian businesses with investments in Britain felt at risk with the possibility of a Brexit.

Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
