FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capita to take on G4S, Serco tagging contracts
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Capita to take on G4S, Serco tagging contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita will take over contracts to tag criminals from rivals G4S and Serco on an interim basis by April next year, the British government said on Thursday.

Both G4S and Serco are being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office after an audit showed they had charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or had never been tagged in the first place.

Justice Secretary Christopher Grayling said Capita, which has already been named preferred bidder to take on the contracts permanently, will now deliver the electronic monitoring service on an interim basis before any new deal begins.

G4S and Serco’s tagging contracts are due to expire on March 31, 2014, with a new contract to begin later in 2014. Capita will continue to use Serco and G4S’s equipment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.