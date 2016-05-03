FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crash, bang, wallop! Drivers take flight at UK car jumping contest
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016

Crash, bang, wallop! Drivers take flight at UK car jumping contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANGMERING, England, May 3 (Reuters) - Their engines revving and with paramedics on standby, daredevil drivers took flight over a line of old vehicles in southern England on Monday competing for this year’s UK car jumping title.

On a racing track in Angmering village in West Sussex, drivers sped up a ramp, seeking to fly over eight pairs of wrecks and land safely on the opposite side in the annual contest, with each jump judged on elevation, crowd reception and distance.

While many crashed straight into the line of cars, it was first-time competitor Stuart Pateman, who took the top prize, taking off and landing safely in his old Ford Mondeo.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen - whether you’re going to have a good jump or a bad jump,” the 27-year old window cleaner said. “I am pretty chuffed to have won it.” (Writing By Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
