BoE's Carney says UK growth driven by housing market
October 29, 2013 / 7:43 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Carney says UK growth driven by housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday Britain’s economic recovery was being driven by its housing market.

“Right now in the UK as a whole the recovery is being led by the housing sector,” he said in an interview with a regional newspaper.

Carney added that lending to businesses was broadly where he would want it to be at this stage of the recovery, though he said that new business lending was not quite where he would want.

“We may not see very strong net lending figures but it’s important that new businesses are getting access to credit because now we’re starting to be at a point in the recovery where that should really start to happen.” (Reporting by Christine Murray, Editing by Sarah Young)

