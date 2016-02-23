FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Carney says has options to stimulate UK economy if needed
February 23, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Carney says has options to stimulate UK economy if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has a number of options to stimulate Britain’s economy if needed, including interest rate cuts and shortening its time horizon for returning inflation to target, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

“If we were in a position where the economy needed additional stimulus ... we could cut interest rates towards zero. We could engage in additional asset purchases, including a variety of assets,” Carney told lawmakers.

“We could also provide a perspective where we could adjust our policy horizon -- in other words we could shorten our policy horizon over which we wanted to return inflation to target.”

Reporting by UK bureau; Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans

