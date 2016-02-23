Bank of England's Carney says has options to stimulate UK economy if needed

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has a number of options to stimulate Britain’s economy if needed, including interest rate cuts and shortening its time horizon for returning inflation to target, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

“If we were in a position where the economy needed additional stimulus ... we could cut interest rates towards zero. We could engage in additional asset purchases, including a variety of assets,” Carney told lawmakers.

“We could also provide a perspective where we could adjust our policy horizon -- in other words we could shorten our policy horizon over which we wanted to return inflation to target.”