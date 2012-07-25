FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-UK July CBI factory orders stronger than expected
#Industrials
July 25, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-UK July CBI factory orders stronger than expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects skills shortages in next three months to 21 pct from
22)
    LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Following are tabulated results
rom the latest survey released on Wednesday by the Confederation
of British Industry (CBI) of trends in British manufacturing:
  
  MONTHLY TRENDS ENQUIRY       JUL   JUN   MAY   APR   MAR   FEB
  
    
  Total order book              -6   -11   -17    -8    -8    -3
  Export order book             -9    -4   -12   -10   -11    -2
  Stocks of finished goods     +14   +16   +13   +14   +17   +15
  Output expectations          +11    +7    -3   +24   +24   +15
  Domestic price expectations   -3    +2   +12    +7   +24   +10
  
    
  CONSENSUS FORECAST: Total order book  -12    
  QUARTERLY INDUSTRIAL TRENDS  
                       2012-----------------2011-------------
                       JUL    APR    JAN    OCT    JUL    APR   
   
   
  PAST THREE MONTHS       
  Total orders          +3     +8    -15     +6     +8    +20   
       
  Output                +8     +5     +2    +10    +11    +20  
  Numbers employed     +13     +8    +11    +18    +10    +15
  Unit costs             0    +19    +27    +24    +34    +53   
 
  Domestic prices       -2     +7     +7     +3    +18    +29 
  Export orders         -6     +4    -19     +1     +4    +24 
  Export prices         +2     +4     -3     -7    +11    +30 
  Stocks fin. goods     +8    +11      0    +10     +8    +17   
 
  CURRENT SITUATION     
  %firms below capacity 52     54     54     58     50     55 
   
  NEXT THREE MONTHS  
  Total orders          +4    +24     -2    -10      0    +15
  Output               +11    +24    +15    -11     +6    +22
  Numbers employed      -2    +16     -1     -5    -10     +7
  Unit costs            -5    +10    +14    +17    +23    +43
  Domestic prices       -3     +7    +13     +1     +4    +36
  Export orders          0    +23     +4    -14      0    +11 
  Export prices         -2     +2     +1     -5     +4    +25
  Stocks fin. goods      0     -5      0    -14     -9     +7
  Skills shortages(%)   21     19     12     13     13     12
        
  BUSINESS PROSPECTS 
  OPTIMISM
  Business optimism     -6    +22    -25    -30    -16     +9 
  Export prospects      -3    +29    -20    -24     -4     +6   
  
           
  INFLUENCES ON FIXED INVESTMENT PLANS
  % capacity adequate   87     84     92     89     90     81
  
   INVESTMENT INTENTIONS         
   Capex buildings     -19    -13    -18    -14    -18    -12   
               
   plant, machinery     -4    +13     -6     -9    -17     +7   
 
 
      
    The balance is the difference between the percentage of
manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those  
reporting a decrease or below normal.  
    Output and domestic price expectations are for the next
three months.   
    FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, PLEASE CLICK ON  
   
 ((+44 20 7542 7748; uk.economics@reuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
