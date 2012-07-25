CORRECTED-TABLE-UK July CBI factory orders stronger than expected

(Corrects skills shortages in next three months to 21 pct from 22) LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Following are tabulated results rom the latest survey released on Wednesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in British manufacturing: MONTHLY TRENDS ENQUIRY JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB Total order book -6 -11 -17 -8 -8 -3 Export order book -9 -4 -12 -10 -11 -2 Stocks of finished goods +14 +16 +13 +14 +17 +15 Output expectations +11 +7 -3 +24 +24 +15 Domestic price expectations -3 +2 +12 +7 +24 +10 CONSENSUS FORECAST: Total order book -12 QUARTERLY INDUSTRIAL TRENDS 2012-----------------2011------------- JUL APR JAN OCT JUL APR PAST THREE MONTHS Total orders +3 +8 -15 +6 +8 +20 Output +8 +5 +2 +10 +11 +20 Numbers employed +13 +8 +11 +18 +10 +15 Unit costs 0 +19 +27 +24 +34 +53 Domestic prices -2 +7 +7 +3 +18 +29 Export orders -6 +4 -19 +1 +4 +24 Export prices +2 +4 -3 -7 +11 +30 Stocks fin. goods +8 +11 0 +10 +8 +17 CURRENT SITUATION %firms below capacity 52 54 54 58 50 55 NEXT THREE MONTHS Total orders +4 +24 -2 -10 0 +15 Output +11 +24 +15 -11 +6 +22 Numbers employed -2 +16 -1 -5 -10 +7 Unit costs -5 +10 +14 +17 +23 +43 Domestic prices -3 +7 +13 +1 +4 +36 Export orders 0 +23 +4 -14 0 +11 Export prices -2 +2 +1 -5 +4 +25 Stocks fin. goods 0 -5 0 -14 -9 +7 Skills shortages(%) 21 19 12 13 13 12 BUSINESS PROSPECTS OPTIMISM Business optimism -6 +22 -25 -30 -16 +9 Export prospects -3 +29 -20 -24 -4 +6 INFLUENCES ON FIXED INVESTMENT PLANS % capacity adequate 87 84 92 89 90 81 INVESTMENT INTENTIONS Capex buildings -19 -13 -18 -14 -18 -12 plant, machinery -4 +13 -6 -9 -17 +7 The balance is the difference between the percentage of manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those reporting a decrease or below normal. Output and domestic price expectations are for the next three months. FOR PREVIOUS STORIES, PLEASE CLICK ON ((+44 20 7542 7748; uk.economics@reuters.com)