BOC buys stake in UK carbon capture project

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - German special gases provider BOC has bought a 15 percent stake in 2CO Energy’s Don Valley carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Britain, the plant developer said on Wednesday.

BOC will work with existing contractors to finalise the project’s Front End Engineering and Design study, while BOC’s parent company, Linde, will supply air separation units and the technology to capture carbon.

Britain sees CCS as a key technology to reduce carbon emissions from the power generation sector and is supporting the development of the technology through a 1 billion-pound competition, which the Don valley project is participating in.

“Moving quickly to full commercial-scale carbon capture will be vital for the UK - not only in meeting our own carbon reduction targets but also for demonstrating the UK’s global leadership in developing and using these critical technologies,” said Mike Huggon, managing director of BOC.

The Don Valley project is a 650-megawatt coal-fired power plant thatl capture nearly all the carbon it emits and then store it underground.

The plant is expected to start operating in 2016 and could link up with other nearby CCS projects to share pipeline infrastructure to bury the carbon.

Samsung C&T also bought a 15 percent stake in the project earlier this year.