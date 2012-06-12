FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOC buys stake in UK carbon capture project
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2012 / 11:03 PM / in 5 years

BOC buys stake in UK carbon capture project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - German special gases provider BOC has bought a 15 percent stake in 2CO Energy’s Don Valley carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Britain, the plant developer said on Wednesday.

BOC will work with existing contractors to finalise the project’s Front End Engineering and Design study, while BOC’s parent company, Linde, will supply air separation units and the technology to capture carbon.

Britain sees CCS as a key technology to reduce carbon emissions from the power generation sector and is supporting the development of the technology through a 1 billion-pound competition, which the Don valley project is participating in.

“Moving quickly to full commercial-scale carbon capture will be vital for the UK - not only in meeting our own carbon reduction targets but also for demonstrating the UK’s global leadership in developing and using these critical technologies,” said Mike Huggon, managing director of BOC.

The Don Valley project is a 650-megawatt coal-fired power plant thatl capture nearly all the carbon it emits and then store it underground.

The plant is expected to start operating in 2016 and could link up with other nearby CCS projects to share pipeline infrastructure to bury the carbon.

Samsung C&T also bought a 15 percent stake in the project earlier this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.