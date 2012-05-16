UK attracts CCS funding interest from 16 bidders

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy ministry has registered interest from 16 bidders to enter its one-billion pound competition to fund one or more carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, the department said on Wednesday.

“This high level of interest proves that the UK is back on track with CCS. From the outset, we are working through collaboration with industry to ensure we make CCS a reality,” a spokesman for the ministry said.

Companies which have shown interest include Shell, National Grid and Centrica, the government said.

Full applications for the competition are due on July 3 and the ministry said it does not expect all parties who have shown interest to apply.