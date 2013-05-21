Lafarge rejects watchdog criticism of UK market

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - French cement group Lafarge rejected criticism of the level of competition among peers in the UK by the local watchdog on Tuesday, saying there was already “effective competition in the sector”.

The UK Competition Commission said it was considering measures such as requiring one or more of the top three producers to dispose of some plants or reduce their cement production capacity to boost competition.

“We strongly disagree with the Commission’s provisional findings and proposed remedies and will be making strong representations to the Commission during the next phase of the process,” a Lafarge spokeswoman said.

She added that Lafarge would continue to assist the Commission.