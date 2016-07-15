Bank of England's Carney says climate to be big part of G20 summit

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Climate issues will form a major part of this year’s G20 summit to be held in China, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday, emphasising China’s commitment to climate change issues.

“If anyone is in any doubt these issues are of paramount interest to China and will form a substantial proportion of the Chinese G20 summit,” Carney said in a discussion about climate change and financial markets organised by the Toronto Region Board of Trade. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)