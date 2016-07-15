FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Carney says climate to be big part of G20 summit
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Bank of England's Carney says climate to be big part of G20 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Climate issues will form a major part of this year’s G20 summit to be held in China, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday, emphasising China’s commitment to climate change issues.

“If anyone is in any doubt these issues are of paramount interest to China and will form a substantial proportion of the Chinese G20 summit,” Carney said in a discussion about climate change and financial markets organised by the Toronto Region Board of Trade. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.