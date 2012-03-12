FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrica to mothball UK gas plant from April 1
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 12, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 6 years ago

Centrica to mothball UK gas plant from April 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica will mothball its 340-megawatt (MW) Kings Lynn gas-fired power plant from April 1, but it will continue operating its Barry gas plant to produce peakload electricity, a spokesman said on Monday.

The utility said in its 2011 results statement last month that it would consult on whether to shut down the two gas plants as the cost of burning gas for power was too high at such low-efficiency plants.

“Kings Lynn will be withdrawn from service from 1 April 2012 and mothballed. Barry was also mentioned in our prelims but the decision here is that Barry will continue to operate to provide peak power,” a spokesman said.

