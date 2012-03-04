FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 6 years ago

Sande knocks Adele from top spot in UK albums charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British soul and R&B singer Emeli Sande returned to the top of the British albums chart with her debut disc, toppling multi-award winner Adele, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Sande’s album “Our Version of Events” has notched up nearly a quarter of a million sales since its release three weeks ago.

Adele, who won a clutch of awards at the recent Grammys and Brits, dropped to number two with “21”.

U.S. rocker Meat Loaf was a new entrant at number five with “Hell in a Handbasket”, billed as his most personal album to date.

In the singles charts, Belgian-Australian multi-instrumental musician and singer Goyte, stayed in the top spot with “Somebody that I used to Know”, featuring New Zealander Kimbra.

British rapper Dappy was a new entrant at number two with “Rockstar”, featuring Queen guitarist Brian May. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

