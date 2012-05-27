FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

It's all Fun at the top of the UK singles charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Indie pop band Fun moved up one place to take top spot in the UK singles charts with “We are Young”, featuring fellow U.S. artist Janelle Monae, Britain’s Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

British-Irish boy band The Wanted was a new entrant at number two with “Chasing the Sun”.

In the albums charts, singer Emeli Sande moved up two places to number one with “Our Version of Events”.

New York blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa was a new entrant at number two with “Driving Towards the Daylight”.

Veteran Welsh singer Tom Jones, a coach on BBC television show “The Voice”, was a new entrant at number eight with “Spirit in the Room”. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
