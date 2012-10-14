FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish House Mafia pip Adele to top of UK pop chart
October 14, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Swedish House Mafia pip Adele to top of UK pop chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Scandinavian DJ group Swedish House Mafia pipped Adele’s Bond movie song “Skyfall” to the top of the singles chart this week, while London-based folk band Mumford And Sons nudged up one place to number one in a tumultuous week in the album chart.

The Official Charts Company on Sunday said Swedish House Mafia’s “Don’t You Worry Child” had outsold Skyfall 43,000 copies to secure their fifth singles chart top 10 hit and first number one.

X-Factor talent show winner Leona Lewis was the only other new entry in the top 10, with “Trouble” featuring Childish Gambino, her ninth top 10 hit.

Mumford And Sons dominated the albums chart with their second full-length release, “Babel”, while second place went to Ellie Goulding with “Halcyon”.

U.S. pop punks All Time Low went straight in at number nine this week with “Don’t Panic”, but Birmingham rockers ELO with “Mr. Blue Sky - The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra” were one step ahead at number eight. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)

