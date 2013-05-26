Rapper Naughty Boy tops British pop music chart

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British rapper and producer Naughty Boy topped Britain’s pop music chart for the first time on Sunday with “La La La”, a dance track recorded with London singer Sam Smith.

Last week’s number one, “Get Lucky” by French electronic duo Daft Punk and American singer Pharrell Williams, slipped down to second place.

British folk-rock singer Passenger’s “Let Her Go” also fell one spot to number three, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.

American rapper Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us”, recorded with producer Ryan Lewis and singer Ray Dalton, was unchanged in fourth position.

In the album chart, Daft Punk went straight in at number one with new entry “Random Access Memories”, knocking Scottish veteran Rod Stewart’s “Time” down to second place. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Pravin Char)